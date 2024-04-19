itel Super Guru 4G launched in India​​​​​​​

Image: itel

itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched In India at a price of Rs 1,799. 

Image: itel

This feature phone support 4G networking and YouTube for a budget price tag.

Image: itel

itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone is available for purchase via the brand's official website and Amazon India.

Image: itel

itel Super Guru 4G is available on multiple color options, namely Green, Black, and Dark Blue.

Image: itel

Thanks to the VGA camera on the Super Guru 4G, you can easily make UPI payments by scanning merchant QR codes. 

Image: itel

itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone sports a 2-inch screen and support for 13 Indian languages.

Image: itel

The Keypad phone sports a 1,000mAh battery pack that promises to offer up to 6 days of battery life and 4G LTE connectivity.

Image: itel

