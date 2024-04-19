itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched In India at a price of Rs 1,799.
This feature phone support 4G networking and YouTube for a budget price tag.
itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone is available for purchase via the brand's official website and Amazon India.
itel Super Guru 4G is available on multiple color options, namely Green, Black, and Dark Blue.
Thanks to the VGA camera on the Super Guru 4G, you can easily make UPI payments by scanning merchant QR codes.
itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone sports a 2-inch screen and support for 13 Indian languages.
The Keypad phone sports a 1,000mAh battery pack that promises to offer up to 6 days of battery life and 4G LTE connectivity.
