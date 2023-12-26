Jio Annual Plans
Price & Benefits
Jio's Annual Plans
All plans include 100 Free SMS/day, Unlimited voice calling, Jio services access, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Rs 2,545 Plan
Priced at Rs 2,545, this plan offers 336 days validity and 1.5 GB/day data.
"Happy New Year 2024" Offer
Introducing the "Happy New Year 2024" offer at Rs 2,999 with 389 days validity and 2.5 GB/day data.
Rs 3,178 Plan
Priced at Rs 3,178, this plan offers 365 days validity, 2GB/day data, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
Rs 3,225 Plan
For Rs 3,225, subscribers get 365 days validity, 2GB/day data, and a free ZEE5 subscription via JioTV app.
Rs 3,226 Plan
Jio's Rs 3,226 plan includes 365 days validity, 2GB/day data, and a complimentary Sony LIV subscription via JioTV app.
Rs 3,227 Plan
For Rs 3,227, users will enjoy 365 days validity, 2GB/day data, and a one-year Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription.
Rs 3,662 Plan
Priced at Rs 3,662, this plan offers 365 days validity, 2.5GB/day data, and free Sony LIV and ZEE5 subscriptions via JioTV app.
Rs 4498 Plan
plan is valid for 365 days, includes 2GB/day data and free 14 OTT subscriptions, including Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5.