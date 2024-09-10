JioPhone Prima 2 4G
Launched
in India

Jio has unveiled the JioPhone Prima 2 in India, succeeding the JioPhone Prima 4G launched in November 2023.

It features a 2.4-inch curved screen, keypad, and runs on an unspecified Qualcomm chipset with KaiOS 2.5.3.

The JioPhone Prima 2 has front and rear cameras and supports direct video calling without needing an external app.

The latest feature phone supports JioPay that lets users scan and make UPI payments. 

The JioPhone Prima 2 comes preloaded with apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, and YouTube.

It has a 2,000mAh battery, supports 4G via a single nano-SIM, and also includes FM radio.

JioPhone Prima 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,799 and is offered in a singular Luxe Blue shade.


