Lava Agni 3 5G launch in India will take place on October 4 at 12:00pm IST.
It is expected to arrive as the successor to Lava Agni 2 5G which debuted in India in May 2023.
Lava's upcoming smartphone is teased to come in two colour options with a 50-megapixel rear camera setup.
Its camera island has a text engraved '50MP OIS' denoting the primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation.
It appears to have a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the rear panel.
The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is also expected to feature a secondary display on the rear panel.
Lava Agni 3 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India exclusively through Amazon.
For more Tech News
click on the link below