Lava Blaze Curve 5G was launched in India. It has Android 13, and Dolby Atmos Support.
It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.
Blaze Curve 5G has a 6.67-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It features a triple rear camera unit led by a 64MP primary sensor, and a 32MP sensor at the front.
The phone contains a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.
The price of Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The higher variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999.
