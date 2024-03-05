Lava Blaze Curve 5G 
Launched
In India

Lava Blaze Curve 5G was launched in India. It has Android 13, and Dolby Atmos Support.

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. 

Blaze Curve 5G has a 6.67-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It features a triple rear camera unit led by a 64MP primary sensor, and a 32MP sensor at the front.

The phone contains a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The price of Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. 

The higher variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999.

