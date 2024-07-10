Lava Blaze X 5G was launched in India, featuring an IP52 rating and a virtual RAM option.
It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 800nits peak brightness.
It is armed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.
Lava Blaze X 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 64MP Sony primary sensor. It has a 16MP front camera.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support.
The price of Lava Blaze X 5G in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB storage are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
