Lava O2 now finally available in Royal Gold Colour Option in India. Before this, the smartphone was available in Imperial Green and Majestic Purple color options.
The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core chipset.
Lava O2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
Lava O2 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified AI-backed sensor.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 8-megapixel front sensor. The phone ships with Android 13-based OS.
Lava O2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.
It also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For more Tech News
click on the link below