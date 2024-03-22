Lava O2
Launched
Price in India, Specs

Lava O2 was launched in India as the latest budget offering by Lava International.

The new handset runs on Unisoc T616 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

The Lava O2 features an 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Lava O2 includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The battery is said to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 500 hours. 

The price of Lava O2 has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. 

