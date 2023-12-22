Lava Storm 5G Launched in India

Lava Storm 5G has been launched in India with 5,000mAh battery.
The Lava Storm 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model
Lava is providing the handset for a special introductory price tag of Rs. 11,999.
It comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black colour options and will be available for purchase across Lava's e-store and Amazon starting December 28.
The smartphone has 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.
Lava Storm 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.
For selfies and video callings, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Storm 5G runs on Android 13.
