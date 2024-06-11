Lava Yuva 5G has been launched in India as the latest 5G offering by Lava International.
It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone runs on an octa-core Unisoc T750 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.
Yuva 5G has a 50MP dual rear camera setup.On the front, it has an 8MP camera with a screen flash.
For authentication, it has a fingerprint sensor, and supports face unlocking.
Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Yuva 5G with support for 18W charging.
The Lava Yuva 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant.
