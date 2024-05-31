Displays
Lava and Motorola both offer phones featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display, with 90Hz refresh rates.
Chipsets
The Lava phone is equipped with the Unisoc T750 5G SoC, while the Moto G04s comes with the Unisoc T606 4G SoC.
Rear Cameras
The Yuva 5G has a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera, while the Moto G04s has a single 48MP sensor.Moto G04s Cameras.
Front Cameras
The Lava Yuva 5G has an 8MP selfie camera, while the Motorola Moto G04s sports a 5MP front camera.
Battery
Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery, with the Yuva 5G supporting 18W and the G04s supporting 15W charging.
Lava Yuva 5G Price
The price of Lava Yuva 5G has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.
Motorola Moto G04s Price
The Moto G04s is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB option.