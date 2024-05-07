The Lenovo Tab K11 tablet has been launched in India, featuring a 10.95-inch LCD display and running on the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.
The Lenovo Tab K11 starts at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, with the 8GB + 128GB version priced at Rs. 19,990.
The tablet is available in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green color options and can be purchased on Lenovo.com.
Lenovo Tab K11 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.
Lenovo Tab K11 has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and features a 7,040mAh battery.
Tablet is running on Android 13 and Lenovo is promising Android 14 and Android 15 OS upgrades.
Connectivity options encompass WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.
