Letv Launched S2 Pro in China with crocodile leather-textured material, and a unique camera module with a gold finish.
It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate.
It sports a 12nm MediaTek MT8788 chipset, announced in 2018, paired with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.
Letv S2 Pro contains a 4,900mAh battery. Unfortunately, details about the device's charging capabilities are not available.
Priced at 999 Yuan (Rs. 11,600 aprx.) in China, the Letv S2 Pro is not expected to be available in global markets.
