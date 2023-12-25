Letv S2 Pro Launched
Price & Specs

Image: Letv

Letv Launched S2 Pro in China with crocodile leather-textured material, and a unique camera module with a gold finish.

Image: Letv

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. 

Image: Letv

It sports a 12nm MediaTek MT8788 chipset, announced in 2018, paired with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

Image: Letv

Letv S2 Pro contains a 4,900mAh battery. Unfortunately, details about the device's charging capabilities are not available.

Image: Letv

Priced at 999 Yuan (Rs. 11,600 aprx.) in China, the Letv S2 Pro is not expected to be available in global markets.

Image: Letv

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Letv
Click Here