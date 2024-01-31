Moto G24 Power was launched in India with Android 14 based My UX OS and IP52 build.
It features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 537 nits peak brightness.
The Motorola phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with LPDR4x RAM and RAM boost technology.
Moto G24 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter.
Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.45 aperture.
Motorola has equipped the Moto G24 Power with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.
The price of Moto G24 Power in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant.
