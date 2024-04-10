Moto G64 5G will be launched in India on 16th April

The Moto G64 5G smartphone will be launched in India on 16th April 2024.
The official page of this phone has already gone live on Flipkart, where the specifications and features of this phone are revealed.
This will be the world's first phone to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025.
The Moto G64 5G will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB.
Additionally, there will be a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The phone will feature a large 6000mAh battery.
It will also come with a 6.5-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone will also feature a 50MP OIS triple rear camera setup. And the pricing of the phone will be revealed only on 16th April.
