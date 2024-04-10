Moto G64 5G will be launched in India on 16th April

Image: Flipkart

The Moto G64 5G smartphone will be launched in India on 16th April 2024.

Image: Flipkart

The official page of this phone has already gone live on Flipkart, where the specifications and features of this phone are revealed.

Image: Flipkart

This will be the world's first phone to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025.

Image: Flipkart

The Moto G64 5G will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB.

Image: Flipkart

Additionally, there will be a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Image: Flipkart

The phone will feature a large 6000mAh battery.

Image: Flipkart

It will also come with a 6.5-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Image: Flipkart

The smartphone will also feature a 50MP OIS triple rear camera setup. And the pricing of the phone will be revealed only on 16th April.

Image: Flipkart

