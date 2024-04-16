Moto G64 5G Launched in India

Moto G64 5G Price in India Rs 14999 16999 features specifications more
The Moto G64 5G is now in India with two variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 14,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at Rs 16,999.
The smartphone comes in shades, such as Ice Lilac, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green color options.
With HDFC Bank cards, the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 13,999 and the 256GB variant costs Rs 15,999 after a Rs 1,100 instant discount for full payment.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design.
Smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 7025 processor.
It also packs a 6,000mAh battery and the phone comes with support for 33W fast charging.
Moto G64 houses a dual-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel image sensor with OIS and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens as a macro camera.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 16-megapixel camera on the front.
