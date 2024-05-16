Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched in India

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has finally launched in India. The Price of the smartphone starts at Rs 22,999 for the base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The handset is also available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 24,999.
The smartphone has 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,0800x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and the company says it will receive three major Android OS upgrades.
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a dual rear camera setup, featuring 50MP primary camera and 13megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.
