Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart, company online store and other retail outlets.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India Rs 31,999 ( 8GB RAM + 256GB storage), While the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999.
As an introductory offer, the base variant is available for Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM variant for Rs. 31,999.
Sale offers on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro include a discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the handset by exchanging their old devices.
Customers buying the phone with HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions will get up to a Rs. 2,250 discount.
Smartphone is available in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl shades color options.
The Phone is runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and features a 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate.
It sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support.
For selfie or video calling there is an 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus.
