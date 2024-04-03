The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, launched in India, comes with Android 14-based Hello UI.
It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness level.
The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.
It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support.
The front camera of Edge 50 Pro carries a 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus.
The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless Turbo charging.
The 125W charger is available with the 12GB RAM variant, whereas the 8GB RAM option gets a 68W charger in the box.
It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 8.19mm in thickness and weighs 186g.
The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India starts at Rs. 31,999 and goes up to Rs. 35,999.
For more Tech News
click on the link below