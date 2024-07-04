The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India, featuring an IPX8 rating and AI-powered camera tools.
The phone has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO pOLED inner display and a 4-inch cover display, both with up to 165Hz refresh rate.
It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and a Vegan leather coating on the rear. The frame is made of aluminium.
The Motorola phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
It is equipped with 50MP (OIS) + 50MP rear camera system. The foldable phone also features a 32MP camera on the inner display.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.
It measures 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm when opened and 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm when closed, and weighs 189g.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
