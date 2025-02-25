MWC 2025: 5 Upcoming Phones

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is set to kick off from March 3 in Barcelona.
Here are 5 phones expected to be launched at the technology showcase.
1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra - It is expected to debut as the third model in the Xiaomi 15 lineup.
2. Nothing Phone 3a Series - The lineup will comprise the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.
3. Tecno Camon 40 Series - Reports suggest it may include base, Pro, and Premier variants.
4. Realme 14 Pro Series - The company will globally introduce these phones, following their India launch last month.
5. Samsung - While launch is not expected, Samsung could showcase its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge at the event.