Nothing Headphone 1 review

For Nothing Headphone 1 to crack the audio category, it needs to be an all-rounder. Here's our review for you to find out if it does so.
The Headphone 1 features a retro aesthetic look thanks to the resemblance of the cassette deck inside its transparent oval housing on top.
The attention to detail is top-notch, and Headphone 1 is by far Nothing's boldest design yet.
The Headphone 1 receives support for the Nothing X app and it provides users with full control over their listening experience.
Nothing's first over-ear headphones are impressive and the sound is solid, balanced, and out-and-out fun at times.
Active noise cancellation on the Headphone 1 is excellent, though it doesn't quite beat the Sony WH-1000XM5, which is still the benchmark.
The Headphone 1 excels in calls and delivers excellent microphone performance, handling real-world ambient noise during calls.