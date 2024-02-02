Nothing Phone 2a will soon launch in India, the UK brand, led by Carl Pei confirmed on February 1.
Nothing has launched two phones so far — Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2.
The Phone 2a is expected to come as a mid-range offering. It is confirmed to offer an upgrade over Nothing Phone 1.
Company claims that it has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience.
It is tipped to come as a mid-range phone with a price tag of EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant.
As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.
It feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Phone 2a is expected to feature a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 50MP S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens at the rear.
