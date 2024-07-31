Realme
13 Pro Series
Launched in India

Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been launched in India, retaining Nothing's modified Glyph Interface.

It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.

It boasts a dual camera setup, with OIS-supported 50MP Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch main sensor.

On the front, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie shooter.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging support in it.

Price of Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB configuration.

The top-end variant of the phone comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and is priced at Rs. 31,999.

