Nothing Phone 2a launched in india with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and 5,000mAh Battery.
The price of smartphone in india at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB Ram + 128GB storage.
The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.
It is offered in White and Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart starting March 12.
As a special launch offer, Nothing Phone 2a can be purchased for a starting price tag of just Rs. 19,999 only for one day on March 12 through Flipkart.
Further, the e-commerce company is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC bank cards.
It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a gets a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
