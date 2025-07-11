Nothing has joined the high-end smartphone club with the launch of its Phone 3. But can it beat all of those in the club to be worth that price?
The boxy design, with a flat display, looks subtle, and the curved edges ensure that long hours with the phone aren't uncomfortable.
In real-world usage, the display is bright and produces crisp colours, with sharp text and good enough sunlight legibility.
The rear camera alignment on the Nothing Phone 3 is so off that it's practically a design feature now—a very unintentional one.
The new Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone 3 is so useful that you no longer need to look at the screen every few minutes.
The Phone 3 can handle multitasking with ease and feels fluid even when playing graphic-intensive titles.
The primary camera is a capable one, capturing images with good exposure. The zoom performance is also excellent.