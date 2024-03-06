OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in India in February last year and currently on sale at a discounted price.
The price of OnePlus 11R 5G has been reduced by Rs. 3,000 in India.
The handset is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 41,999, instead of Rs. 44,999.
OnePlus is providing a Rs. 1000 discount for purchases made using ICICI bank, One Card credit cards, and EMI transactions.
It features a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.
OnePlus 11R 5G has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor.
For more Tech News
click on the link below