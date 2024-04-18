OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition Available in India

Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition is now up for grabs in India, sporting a configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Image: OnePlus

In India, the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage comes with a price tag of Rs 35,999. 

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is currently providing a Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchases made with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and OneCard credit cards.

Image: OnePlus

Customers making HDFC Debit Card EMI transactions will enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,250. 

Image: OnePlus

The smartphone will be purchasable via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-Shop.

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G has a 6.74-inch Curved AMOLED display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Adreno 730 GPU. 

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G has triple rear camera featuring 50MP Sony IMX 890 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro camera. 

Image: OnePlus

For Selfie or video calling there is an 16MP sensor. 

Image: OnePlus

The smartphone boast 5000mAh battery which comes with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

Image: OnePlus

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: OnePlus
Click Here