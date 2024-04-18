OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition Available in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition is now up for grabs in India, sporting a configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
In India, the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage comes with a price tag of Rs 35,999.
OnePlus is currently providing a Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchases made with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and OneCard credit cards.
Customers making HDFC Debit Card EMI transactions will enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,250.
The smartphone will be purchasable via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-Shop.
OnePlus 11R 5G has a 6.74-inch Curved AMOLED display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Adreno 730 GPU.
OnePlus 11R 5G has triple rear camera featuring 50MP Sony IMX 890 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro camera.
For Selfie or video calling there is an 16MP sensor.
The smartphone boast 5000mAh battery which comes with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.
