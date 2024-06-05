OnePlus 13
Camera Specs
Leaked
OnePlus 13 is expected to go official towards the end of this year.
Now, a well-known tipster suggests that the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple rear camera setup.
This setup will contain a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and another 50MP camera.
The telephoto lens will support 3x optical zoom. The system is said to be tuned by Hasselblad.
The OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.
The handset is rumoured to get a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO display and an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner.
It is tipped to come with a 6,000mAh battery, backed by 100W wired charging.
