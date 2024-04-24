OnePlus 13
Leaks:
All You Need
To Know...
Rumors suggest the OnePlus 13 might be among the first phones sporting Qualcomm's upcoming SD 8 Gen 4 chip.
Qualcomm is expected to announce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October 2024.
With the OnePlus 13 launch still months away, leaks are beginning to surface.
Trustworthy tech insider Digital Chat Station has shed light on the upcoming device's display and design.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 13 will boast a large 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a slightly curved design.
The display will offer 2K resolution and likely incorporate an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
The leak also hints at a completely revamped design for the OnePlus 13.
