OnePlus 13
Leaks:
All You Need
To Know...

Image Credit: OnePlus

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 13 might be among the first phones sporting Qualcomm's upcoming SD 8 Gen 4 chip.

Image Credit: OnePlus

Qualcomm is expected to announce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October 2024.

Image Credit: Qualcomm

With the OnePlus 13 launch still months away, leaks are beginning to surface.

Image Credit: OnePlus

Trustworthy tech insider Digital Chat Station has shed light on the upcoming device's display and design.

Image Credit: Weibo

According to the leak, the OnePlus 13 will boast a large 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a slightly curved design.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The display will offer 2K resolution and likely incorporate an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The leak also hints at a completely revamped design for the OnePlus 13.

Image Credit: OnePlus

Image Credit: OnePlus
