OnePlus Ace 3 Pro
Launched
Price, Specs

Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has been unveiled, featuring high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon battery technology.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

Image Credit: OnePlus

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The device has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and OIS support.

Image Credit: OnePlus

For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The phone has a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Image Credit: OnePlus

Available in four variants, it offers up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. Prices start at CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 36,700).

Image Credit: OnePlus

For more tech news

Image Credit: OnePlus
Click Here