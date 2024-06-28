OnePlus Ace 3 Pro
Launched
Price, Specs
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has been unveiled, featuring high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon battery technology.
The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.
It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
The device has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and OIS support.
For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera.
The phone has a 6,100mAh Glacier battery with 100W wired fast charging.
Available in four variants, it offers up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. Prices start at CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 36,700).
