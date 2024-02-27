OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch as the successor to the Ace 2V model, which was unveiled in March 2023.
Recently, the processor, and battery details of the handset surfaced online.
Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the Ace 3V may will sports a chipset model numbered SM7675.
The SM7675 is rumored to be the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
Tipster also claimed that the chip will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.
Additionally, the leak suggests that it will feature a flat OLED panel boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
This will be supported by a substantial 5,500mAh battery featuring rapid charging capabilities of 100W.
