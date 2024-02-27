OnePlus
Ace 3V
Specs Leaked

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch as the successor to the Ace 2V model, which was unveiled in March 2023.

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

Recently, the processor, and battery details of the handset surfaced online.

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the Ace 3V may will sports a chipset model numbered SM7675.

Image: Weibo

The SM7675 is rumored to be the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

Tipster also claimed that the chip will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. 

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

Additionally, the leak suggests that it will feature a flat OLED panel boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

This will be supported by a substantial 5,500mAh battery featuring rapid charging capabilities of 100W.

Image: OnePlus Nord 3

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Redmi
Click Here