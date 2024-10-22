OnePlus Diwali Offers Announced

OnePlus has announced the Diwali offers in India on popular smartphones and IoT products.
Offers are valid till November 5 across brand website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and offline partner stores.
1. OnePlus 12 - Customers can enjoy a Rs. 7,000 bank discount and a Rs. 3,000 price cut.
2. OnePlus Nord 4 - It is available with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount and a price drop of Rs. 3,000.
3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 - OnePlus is offering Rs. 1,500 bank discount and Rs. 2,500 special discount.
4. OnePlus 12R - The smartphone can be purchased with a Rs. 5,000 price drop and Rs. 3,000 bank discount.
5. OnePlus Watch 2R - Available with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount and Rs. 3,000 temporary discount.
6. OnePlus Pad Go - This tablet has a Rs. 3,000 price drop and a bank discount of Rs. 2,000.