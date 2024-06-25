OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
VS
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
OnePlus Display
It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,100 nits of peak brightness level.
Motorola Display
It is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits.
Chipsets
The OnePlus phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Motorola phone comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 SoC.
OnePlus Rear Cameras
Nord CE 4 Lite carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 1/1.95-inch 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) main, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Motorola Rear Cameras
The Edge 50 Fusion features a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera that also functions as a macro lens.
Front Cameras
OnePlus phone has a 16-megapixel selfie cameras, while Motorola phone has a 32-megapixel front shooter.
OnePlus Battery
The Nord CE 4 Lite is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC and 5W reverse charging.
Motorola Battery
Motorola's Edge 50 Fusion sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging.
Dimensions
The OnePlus phone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 191 grams, while the Motorola phone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 175 grams.
OnePlus Price
The Nord CE 4 Lite comes in two variants with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, starting at Rs. 19,999.
Motorola Price
The Edge 50 Fusion offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, starting at Rs. 22,999.