A tipster has suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 made its way to India in second half of 2024...
...that is, sometime between July and December this year.
The tipster did not reveal any other details about the rumoured tablet.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to come with upgraded features over the preceding model.
OnePlus Pad launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option.
The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a single 13MP rear camera.
The tablet is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.
