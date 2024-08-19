Oppo A3 5G was launched in India as the company's latest addition to its affordable A series of smartphones.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.
Oppo A3 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with a 76-degree field-of-view and an f/1.8 aperture.
It also has a 5-megapixel front facing camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture.
The Oppo A3 5G packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.
The company says that it has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Oppo A3 5G priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
For more Tech News
click on the link below