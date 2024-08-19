Oppo A3 5G
Launced
in India
Price, Specs

Oppo A3 5G was launched in India as the company's latest addition to its affordable A series of smartphones. 

The handset sports a 6.67-inch (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Oppo A3 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with a 76-degree field-of-view and an f/1.8 aperture.

It also has a 5-megapixel front facing camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture.

The Oppo A3 5G packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

The company says that it has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Oppo A3 5G priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

