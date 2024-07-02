The Oppo A3 has been launched featuring an IP65-rated build, a color temperature sensor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.
Running on an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
The Oppo A3 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter.
Oppo has included a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, claiming durability for up to four years.
Pricing starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB version.
While the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,799 and CNY 2,099, respectively.
