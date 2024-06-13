Oppo A3 Pro
India Launced Expected Soon

Image: Oppo A79 5G

Oppo A3 Pro could be launched in India soon, and It is expected to be a different version of its Chinese counterpart.

A tipster shared an image of the rumored Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant, revealing a different design compared to the Chinese version.

Image: Chinese Oppo A3 Pro Variant

The phone is seen in a purple colour option with a glossy finish. 

The leak shows the Indian version with a rectangular rear camera island, unlike the circular module on the Chinese version.

Image: Chinese Oppo A3 Pro Variant

This unit holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit, vertically arranged.

The tipster shared no specs for the Indian Oppo A3 Pro, but claims it will succeed the Oppo A79 5G.

Notably, the Chinese Oppo A3 Pro is said to launch in India as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Image: Chinese Oppo A3 Pro Variant

