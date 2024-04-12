Oppo launches A3 Pro in China, touting full waterproofing capable of enduring hot water, soaking, and strong water spray.
Oppo A3 Pro achieves Swiss SGS Gold Label 5-star drop resistance certification, a smartphone first.
The phone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits brightness.
The A3 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
On the back, it has a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Oppo A3 Pro has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.
It comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB, starting at 1,999 Yuan (Rs. 23,000 Aprx).
