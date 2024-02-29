Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been launched in India as Oppo's latest entrant in the F series.
The new phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Panda glass protection.
F25 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Omnivision's OV64 primary sensor.
For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens.
Oppo has equipped the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 67W SuperVOOC charging.
The F25 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.
