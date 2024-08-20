Oppo F27 5G was launched in India as the latest entrant in the company's F series.
It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness.
The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The Oppo F27 5G is equipped with a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo has equipped the F27 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.
The handset has an IP64 rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a thickness of up to 7.76mm, and a weight of 187g.
The Oppo F27 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, with the 8GB+256GB variant priced at Rs. 24,999.
