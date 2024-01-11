Oppo has launched the Pad Neo tablet in Malaysia, featuring the Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2.
It boasts an 11.35-inch LCD panel with a 2.4K resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
Under the hood, the Pad Neo is powered by the Helio G99 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It is equipped with an 8MP front camera, and at the rear, it includes an 8MP camera with autofocus support.
The tablet features Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers and supports SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port.
The Pad Neo comes with a substantial 8,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.
In Malaysia, the Oppo Pad Neo is available in both Wi-Fi only and LTE versions, with a starting price of RM 1,199 (approximately Rs. 21,500).
