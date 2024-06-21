Oppo Reno 11A
Launched
Price, Specs

Oppo has announced the Reno 11A smartphone in Japan, which comes with an IP65-rated build.

The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 11A is equipped with the Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone features a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 32MP front-facing shooter.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno 11A is priced at JPY 48,800 (approximately Rs. 25,700) and is scheduled to go on sale on June 27 in Japan.

In India, the device is sold under the name Oppo F25 Pro.

