Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were launched in India.
Both phones boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.
Both run on a custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.
Both feature a triple rear camera setup with an OIS-supported 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
The third camera in the Pro model is a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor, while the vanilla model has a 2MP macro sensor.
On the front, the Reno 12 5G boasts a 32MP shooter, while the Pro model has a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 sensor.
Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Reno 12 5G series with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.
The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB version.
Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.
