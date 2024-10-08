Oppo has launched Reno 12 Pro 5G Limited Edition designed by Manish Malhotra priced at Rs. 36,999.
The smartphone comes in an exclusive Diwali Gold colourway with double etching on the back panel.
It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
It gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor.
For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 front camera.
The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.
