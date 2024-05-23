Poco F6 5G
VS
Realme GT 6T

Displays

The Poco F6 5G offers a 6.67-inch display, whereas the Realme GT 6T sports a 6.7-inch display. Both feature a 120Hz 1.5K panel.

Chipsets

The Poco F6 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, while the Realme GT 6T is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Poco F6 5G Rear Cameras

The Poco F6's camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Realme GT 6T Rear Cameras

The GT 6T features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Front Cameras

The Poco F6 sports a 20MP front camera, while the Realme GT 6T has a 32MP selfie camera.

Poco F6 5G Battery

The Poco F6 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The brand has bundled a 120W adapter in the box.

Realme GT 6T Battery

The GT 6T comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Poco F6 5G Price

The Poco F6 5G comes in three variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and has a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

Realme GT 6T Price

The Realme GT 6T has four variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, with a starting price of Rs. 30,999.

For more tech news
Click Here