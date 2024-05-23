Displays
The Poco F6 5G offers a 6.67-inch display, whereas the Realme GT 6T sports a 6.7-inch display. Both feature a 120Hz 1.5K panel.
Chipsets
The Poco F6 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, while the Realme GT 6T is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.
Poco F6 5G Rear Cameras
The Poco F6's camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
Realme GT 6T Rear Cameras
The GT 6T features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
Front Cameras
The Poco F6 sports a 20MP front camera, while the Realme GT 6T has a 32MP selfie camera.
Poco F6 5G Battery
The Poco F6 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The brand has bundled a 120W adapter in the box.
Realme GT 6T Battery
The GT 6T comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.
Poco F6 5G Price
The Poco F6 5G comes in three variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and has a starting price of Rs. 29,999.
Realme GT 6T Price
The Realme GT 6T has four variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, with a starting price of Rs. 30,999.