Poco M6 Plus 5G
VS
Redmi 13 5G
Display
Both smartphones features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Chipsets
Poco M6 Plus and Redmi 13 5G both runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC.
Cameras
Both sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor.
Front Cameras
They are the same in terms of the front camera as well. Both feature a 13-megapixel shooter.
Batteries
The Poco M6 Plus and Redmi 13 5G both get their power from a 5,030mAh battery, which supports 33W charging.
Poco M6 Plus 5G Price
The Poco M6 Plus 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs. 14,499 for 8GB + 128GB variant.
Redmi 13 5G Price
Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.