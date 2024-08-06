Poco M6 Plus 5G
VS
Redmi 13 5G

Display

Both smartphones features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Chipsets

Poco M6 Plus and Redmi 13 5G both runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC.

Cameras

Both sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor.

Front Cameras

They are the same in terms of the front camera as well. Both feature a 13-megapixel shooter.

Batteries

The Poco M6 Plus and Redmi 13 5G both get their power from a 5,030mAh battery, which supports 33W charging.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs. 14,499 for 8GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi 13 5G Price

Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

