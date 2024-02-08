Poco's first smartphone under the Neo branding, the X6 Pro, is said to go official next month in India.
Recent leak suggested that the phone could launch with a price tag of around or below Rs. 15,000.
The handset is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
It could be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
The Poco X6 Neo is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging support.
It could have an IP54-rated build for water resistance and include a 3.5mm audio jack.
Recently, the Poco X6 Neo was tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.
Note 13R Pro has a 108MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 16MP front-facing camera.
