Poco X6 Neo India launch
What to Expect?

Poco's first smartphone under the Neo branding, the X6 Pro, is said to go official next month in India.

Recent leak suggested that the phone could launch with a price tag of around or below Rs. 15,000. 

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

It could be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

The Poco X6 Neo is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging support. 

It could have an IP54-rated build for water resistance and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, the Poco X6 Neo was tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. 

Note 13R Pro has a 108MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 16MP front-facing camera. 

Image: ICC
