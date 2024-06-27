The Realme 12 4G launched with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and dual stereo speakers.
The Realme 12 4G features a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.
The device is powered by the Snapdragon 685, paired with 8GB of RAM and offering up to 256GB of onboard storage.
On the back, the phone has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS support and a 2MP depth sensor.
The front has a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP camera.
The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, achieving 50% charge in 19 minutes, claims Realme.
The phone launched in Pakistan in two variants, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, starting at PKR 60,000 (Rs. 18,000 approx).
