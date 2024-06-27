Realme 12 4G
Launched
price, specs

Image: Realme

The Realme 12 4G launched with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and dual stereo speakers.

Image: Realme

The Realme 12 4G features a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Image: Realme

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 685, paired with 8GB of RAM and offering up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Image: Realme

On the back, the phone has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS support and a 2MP depth sensor.

Image: Realme

The front has a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP camera.

Image: Realme

The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, achieving 50% charge in 19 minutes, claims Realme.

Image: Realme

The phone launched in Pakistan in two variants, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, starting at PKR 60,000 (Rs. 18,000 approx).

Image: Realme

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Realme
Click Here