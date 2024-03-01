Realme
12+ 5G
Launched

Realme 12+ 5G has been unveiled in Malaysia and Indonesia ahead of its arrival in India.

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness level. 

Realme's new phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The triple rear camera system carries a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS support. 

The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 16-megapixel AI-backed sensor.

Realme also packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Realme 12+ 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The phone is priced in Indonesia at IDR 41,99,000 and in Malaysia at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 26,200).

Image: Realme
