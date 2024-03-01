Realme 12+ 5G has been unveiled in Malaysia and Indonesia ahead of its arrival in India.
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness level.
Realme's new phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
The triple rear camera system carries a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS support.
The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 16-megapixel AI-backed sensor.
Realme also packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Realme 12+ 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.
The phone is priced in Indonesia at IDR 41,99,000 and in Malaysia at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 26,200).
For more Tech News
click on the link below